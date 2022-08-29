Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Portland explosion damages food carts, shatters windows

Authorities believe the explosion in Portland, Oregon, was caused by a propane tank

Associated Press
Authorities suspect a propane tank was the source of an early morning explosion among a group of food carts in downtown Portland on Sunday.

The blast reported at about 3:40 a.m. shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers searched the area but found no one with any injuries.

An explosion occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in Portland, Oregon. There are no reported injuries. 

Area streets were temporarily closed as a bomb squad swept the area for potential explosive devices.