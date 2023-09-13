Popular DJ in Oakland, California caught in crossfire, murdered as city grapples with another violent weekend

A popular DJ, known for his community activism, was among several people murdered over the weekend in Oakland, California.

Kendall Segers, better known as "DJ Pnut," was shot early Sunday morning while grabbing some food at a local taqueria with some friends, according to local reports.

Police say Segers, 27, was shot to death before being run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Street. Friends and family say he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to provide medical attention. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Segers leaves behind four children, two of whom have not yet reached their first birthday.

"The bullet went through his back and pierced his lung and heart and then he got run over," Segers’ mother, Kelli, told FOX 2. "You’re taking away a mother’s child, for what?"

"Every individual who falls victim to violence or harm in Oakland is an unequivocal tragedy, but the profound impact of losing a father, a pillar of our community, and a cherished neighbor resonates on a deeper level," community activist Seneca Scott said in a statement.

"The fact that this tragedy unfolded during the same weekend when our Mayor dismissed urgent pleas for assistance in addressing the escalating violence and crime as mere ‘political theater’ exacerbates the pain and frustration we feel, adding insult to the raw, open wound we collectively share."

Segers was one of four people murdered in Oakland over the weekend.