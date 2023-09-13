Expand / Collapse search
California

Popular DJ in Oakland, California caught in crossfire, murdered as city grapples with another violent weekend

Segers was one of four people murdered in Oakland over the weekend

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A popular DJ, known for his community activism, was among several people murdered over the weekend in Oakland, California

Kendall Segers, better known as "DJ Pnut," was shot early Sunday morning while grabbing some food at a local taqueria with some friends, according to local reports.   

Police say Segers, 27, was shot to death before being run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Street. Friends and family say he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire. 

kendall segers

Kendall Segers, who went by his artist name "DJ Pnut." (KTVU )

Medical personnel responded to the scene to provide medical attention. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. 

Segers leaves behind four children, two of whom have not yet reached their first birthday. 

"The bullet went through his back and pierced his lung and heart and then he got run over," Segers’ mother, Kelli, told FOX 2. "You’re taking away a mother’s child, for what?" 

CALIFORNIA GOP LEADERS SLAM DEMS AFTER REPORT SHOWS STATEWIDE INCREASE IN BURGLARIES, ROBBERIES

"Every individual who falls victim to violence or harm in Oakland is an unequivocal tragedy, but the profound impact of losing a father, a pillar of our community, and a cherished neighbor resonates on a deeper level," community activist Seneca Scott said in a statement.  

Oakland, Calif.

An aerial view of downtown Oakland.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

"The fact that this tragedy unfolded during the same weekend when our Mayor dismissed urgent pleas for assistance in addressing the escalating violence and crime as mere ‘political theater’ exacerbates the pain and frustration we feel, adding insult to the raw, open wound we collectively share."

Segers was one of four people murdered in Oakland over the weekend. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 