Iowa

Police investigating active shooter scene at Perry, Iowa, high school

The Perry Police Department is responding to a reported active shooter at Perry High School

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , Mitch Picasso Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Perry Police Department is responding to an active shooter scene at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday morning, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the school, according to local reports.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene on Thursday morning after receiving a report of an active shooter, the Perry Police Department confirmed. Multiple EMS vehicles were sent to the scene at 1200 18th Street, according to public safety radio traffic. 

Perry High School in Perry Iowa

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an active shooter at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa on Jan. 4, 2024.  (Fox News)

Officials have not released further details at this time. 

Perry High School belongs to the Perry Community School District, about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines. About 1,785 students are enrolled at the school, according to its website. 

Google Maps view of Perry High School

Perry High School belongs to the Perry Community School District, about 25 miles northwest of Des Moines. (Google Maps)

Thursday was the first day of school after winter break, according to the school's calendar. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

