Atlanta
Published

Atlanta police release person of interest images after park shooting left 2 dead, 4 wounded

No arrests have been made in shooting at Rosa L. Burnley Park in southwest Atlanta

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Atlanta police have released images of a person of interest seen running while apparently holding a gun after a shooting at a park during a ball game on Sunday killed two people and left four others wounded, including a 6-year-old girl.

Police asked for help in identifying the person of interest from images taken at the time of the shooting near the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park at around 7 p.m.

"There was some type of baseball or softball game going on at the park. There was an argument that ensued and the next thing you know, there was an exchange in gunfire," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Sunday.

The victims of the shooting include a man in his 30s who was killed and a 6-year-old in critical condition, the deputy chief said. 

On Monday, police said that an adult female had died of her wounds. 

Images released Monday by Atlanta police shows a person of interest running near the scene of the shooting with what appears to be a gun in his hand.

Images released Monday by Atlanta police shows a person of interest running near the scene of the shooting with what appears to be a gun in his hand. (Atlanta Police Department)

The other victims included two other adult females and another adult male, police have said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.