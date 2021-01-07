DC police identify Capitol Hill riot victims who suffered fatal ‘medical emergencies’ during unrest

The three other people who died during the riots on Capitol Hill were identified by police on Thursday.

Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old Pennsylvania man; Rosanne Boylan, a 34-year-old Georgia woman and Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama, died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, law enforcement officials said during a Thursday press conference pertaining to Wednesday’s violence.

A fourth person -- identified as Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot by police during the riots. Officials would not speak further about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

POLICE SEEKING PEOPLE OF INTEREST IN CAPITOL HILL UNREST

On Wednesday, a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building. Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

PROTESTERS DESCEND ON NATION’S STATE CAPITALS AS CHAOS UNFOLDS IN DC

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police said Thursday morning four people died and at least 70 people were arrested in connection with the unrest of curfew violations.

Steven A. Sund, chief of United States Capitol Police (USCP), said Thursday more than 50 USCP and MPD officers were hurt, and some have been hospitalized with "serious injuries." MDP later specified that 56 of its officers were injured while responding to the riots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rioters "actively attacked" Capitol police and other law enforcement officers Wednesday with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers,'' Sund said in a statement.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge," Sund said in an emailed statement. "The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. "

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.