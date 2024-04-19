Police called to ND forensic examiner's office on day she was fired over homicidal, suicidal remarks

North Dakota's state forensic examiner was fired earlier this month in an episode during which police were called to her office.

Officers from the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck police responded to Dr. Barrie Miller's office in Bismarck on April 10, according to two police reports. An employee told police Miller was about to be fired and was "interrogating her" about it, and that she was inside with her son and "making homicidal comments," according to the reports.

A state human resources representative told police that Miller made past comments about committing murder/suicide and running over employees, which "have ultimately led up to Miller being terminated," set for the next day, according to a police report. She wanted a welfare check on Miller and her son.

The police said Miller "seemed very calm" but confused about the situation, and told police she was fine, according to their reports.

The human resources representative and a state health official then fired Miller, who "seemed to handle it well" but still seemed confused, according to police. She and her son left the office without further incident, police said.

A state trooper’s report said: "No one claimed any threat or actual violence on this day or in the past was made by Dr. Miller toward staff at the ME’s office. All staff present were concerned about Dr. Miller’s mental health and safety."

Patrol Lt. Daniel Haugen told The Bismarck Tribune that Miller was not arrested and the case was not sent to the Burleigh County state's attorney for review.

Miller did not respond to phone messages left with numbers believed to be hers.

Former state forensic examiner Dr. William Massello will handle interim duties while a search process unfolds for a replacement.