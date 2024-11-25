Police bust 3 thrill seekers in bathroom stall after trio spotted atop iconic Nashville building

Three men were busted by police in Nashville after an alert citizen called 911 to report seeing the men at the top of the AT&T Building on Sunday.

Just before 5 p.m., a witness called police after noticing three men who appeared suspicious on top of the iconic skyscraper that is often referred to as "The Batman Building" for its obvious resemblance to the caped crusader.

"Yes, ma'am. I'm at Garth Brooks' bar down here, and we're looking at the AT&T building. And there are three individuals on the top of the AT&T building, like all on the tower part. They don't look like they're supposed to be there. And it's a Sunday. So I can't imagine they're working. But it looks very strange," the caller described.

Police said officers were able to spot the men on the building with binoculars. One thrill seeker was seen near a spire of the building and another was lying down on the circular AT&T logo.

Officers entered the building and headed to the roof, but neither they nor a police helicopter crew could find the three men.

Following a floor-to-floor search, officers ultimately ended up in a men’s restroom on the 24th floor just before 6:30 p.m.

The officer found all three men hiding together in a locked stall and ordered them to show their hands under the door of the stall.

The three complied and were taken into police custody.

The men told police they entered the building through an unsecured door.

They are all three facing charges of aggravated trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

The trespassers were identified as Jacob Thomas Cieszynski, 26, of Chicago, Chase Cooper Lester, 26, of Culloden, Georgia, and Ryan James McGarrity, 20, of Laguna Woods, California.

In addition to aggravated trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said Lester is also charged with possessing burglary tools after a crowbar and a screwdriver were found in his backpack.

Officers also seized several cameras from the three, including a GoPro.

One of the men told officers that they had heard the AT&T Building was the "best place to get a view of Nashville," so they entered and climbed the stairs to the roof.

"This case is a prime example of an alert citizen SEEING SOMETHING suspicious and SAYING SOMETHING to authorities. We all benefit by each other’s vigilance," said Nashville Metropolitan Police Public Affairs Director Don Aaron.