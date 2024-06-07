Poker player robbed of $250K in gunpoint stickup outside NYC airport hotel: report

An apparent high-stakes gambler carrying a bag stuffed with $250,000 cash for a poker game was robbed at gunpoint outside a hotel in New York City on Thursday, according to police and reports.

The 41-year-old victim was outside the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in East Elmhurst, Queens, at around 6:10 p.m. when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded he hand over the haul of greenbacks, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene with the cash in a Mercedes, sources say. It’s unclear if the suspect was driving the vehicle.

The NYPD was unable to provide a description of the suspect but said they are examining CCTV footage at the location as part of an ongoing investigation.

The New York Post, citing police sources, reports that the 41-year-old victim had the stash of cash on him for a poker game, although police have yet to confirm this.

It is unclear how the suspect knew the victim was carrying such a large amount of cash. Police are investigating if the victim was set up by someone, the Post reports, citing sources.

Police were seen later talking to a man at the scene who is believed to be the victim. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts and smoking a cigarette.

The NYPD was also seen dusting fingerprints off the passenger side door of a black SUV. The man later drove away in the same vehicle, which had New Jersey plates.

Police say there were no injuries and so far there have been no arrests.

It is not known where the poker game was set to take place or if the victim was staying at the hotel.

A hotel worker was unable to provide any additional information when contacted by Fox News Digital on Friday.