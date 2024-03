Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Attorneys for Shohei Ohtani accused his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, of stealing "millions of dollars" from the MLB superstar to gamble.

Mizuhara, Ohtani's personal interpreter throughout his MLB career, is accused of making wagers with an illegal bookie.

Mizuhara had been employed by the Los Angeles Dodgers after Ohtani signed with them, but the organization fired him, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

"In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," the Berk Brettler firm said in a statement to the outlet.

Ohtani's attorneys say Mizuhara placed wagers with Orange County resident Mathew Bowyer, who is under federal investigation.

Bowyer's attorney, Diane Bass, said her client "never met, spoke with, or texted or had any contact in any way" with Ohtani, according to the LA Times.

The two-way "Japanese Babe Ruth" signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason, the largest in sports history. Ohtani has deferred $68 million annually until after the deal is complete. It's also reported he is, by far, the sport's largest earner in sponsors.

Mizuhara even caught Ohtani's bullpen sessions and often played catch with him in the outfield.

Mizuhara was spotted in the dugout earlier this week during an exhibition game against Team Korea.

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Dodgers' season opener against the NL West rival San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday.

