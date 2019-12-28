At least five people were killed with a twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed in Louisiana on Saturday morning, local media reported.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirmed to KLFY that there were five fatalities at the scene and one survivor.

He said at least three people not affiliated with the plane were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The plane crashed in a parking lot near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office building in Lafayette, at the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet.

Lafayette Police Lt. Scott Morgan told Fox News the incident took place at 9:22 a.m. local time after the aircraft departed from Lafayette Regional Airport.

Benoit told reporters the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane. He said they are awaiting federal investigators before releasing more information.

Acadian Ambulance said on Twitter that they transported two patients to local hospitals in unknown condition.

Local media reported eyewitnesses saying the plane may have hit a powerline before the crash. The impact blew out some of the windows of the post office.

It also reportedly hit a parked car in the parking lot.

"I was right outside before the crash," local resident Kevin Jackson told KLFY. "I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell. It shook my trailer."

He added: "I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."

KATC reported that the Walmart store on Pinhook Road was closed and evacuated. All businesses and nearby neighborhoods were without power after the crash.

Federal investigators are en route to the scene.

It was not immediately known if there was a distress call from the plane before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Aircraft registered to Cheyenne Partners LLC, based out of Lafayette, KATC reported.

The fourth-largest city in Louisiana, Lafayette had a population of about 130,000 according to the 2018 census, and is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

