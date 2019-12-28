Plane with 6 people on board crashes in Lafayette near Walmart

A twin-engine plane with six passengers on board crashed in Louisiana on Saturday morning, about a mile from Lafayette airport, police told Fox News.

The plane crashed near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office at the intersection of Verot School Road and Feu Follet, local media reported.

Lafayette Police Lt. Scott Morgan told Fox News the incident took place at 9:22 a.m. local time.

“We know it came down in a parking lot,” he said, adding that it had taken off from Lafayette Regional Airport.

Additional information about casualties was not immediately available, however, Morgan said he doesn’t believe there were any injuries on the ground.

Local media reported eyewitnesses saying the plane may have hit a powerline before the crash. The impact blew out some of the windows of the post office.

KATC reported that the Walmart store on Pinhook Road was closed and evacuated. All businesses and nearby neighborhoods were without power after the crash.

Federal investigators are en route to the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately known if there was a distress call from the plane before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.