An illegal immigrant who was detained but later released after delivering pizza to a military base in New York was arrested again — this time for alleged domestic violence.

Pablo Villavicencio, an Ecuadorean native, pushed his wife against a wall before slapping her and grabbing her phone to keep her from calling the cops, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident allegedly took place at the couple's home in Hempstead, Long Island. Villavicencio was arraigned Saturday on a misdemeanor charge and remained jailed Monday afternoon.

He was detained in June at the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. His wife said at the time that Villavicencio was doing a routine delivery when he was asked for a valid identification document.

Villavicencio was arrested, but later released from a holding facility in New Jersey following a federal judge's orders. The government declined to appeal the July decision freeing him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News in June that an immigration judge granted Villavicencio voluntary departure in March 2010 but he failed to leave as ordered.

