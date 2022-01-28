Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pittsburgh bridge collapse caused by massive gas leak leaves 3 hospitalized ahead of Biden's visit

Three people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Pittsburgh bridge collapse caused by a massive gas leak leaves 3 hospitalized and 10 injured at Frick Park early Friday morning, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The injured individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. First responders reported to the scene and rappelled nearly 150 feet to help passengers from a dangling bus, while others formed a human chain to help rescuers with the effort. 

The United States Army Reserve (USAR) was deployed to ensure there were no victims under the bridge during the collapse. Darryl Jones, PIttsburgh Fire Chief reported that the gas leak is now "under control." Jones added that families who were told to evacuate during the leak, have returned home and their gas has been restored. 

Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of a bridge that collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of a bridge that collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP)

Rescuers rappelled nearly 150 feet to help stranded bus passengers.

Rescuers rappelled nearly 150 feet to help stranded bus passengers. (Associated Press)

TOP PENNSYLVANIA DEMS CAN'T MEET BIDEN DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICT

Pittsburgh Public Safety reports that Frick Park is closed. They will advise once the park can be reopened.

President Biden, who is expected in Pittsburgh Friday to speak on infrastructure issues, will proceed with his trip as planned, according to a statement from the White House

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse. The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide."

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed.

Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed. (Associated Press)

In Pittsburgh, the president looks to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure bill as well as his administration's economic progress in his first year. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey emphasized the importance of Biden's visit given the recent tragedy. 

"We know we have bridges we need to take care of. For him coming today to talk about why this funding is so important…this is critical we get this funding," Gainey told WITF.

Two of Pennsylvania's top Democrats, Josh Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, who is running for Senate, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, will miss the president's visit because of scheduling conflicts. 

