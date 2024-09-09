Pipe-wielding Tesla driver convicted for California road-rage attacks released less than a year into jail term

A pipe-wielding Tesla driver convicted of attacking other motorists on Southern California roads was released from prison last month after only serving less than a year of a five-year term, a move that outraged his victims.

Nathaniel Radimak, 37, was sentenced in September 2023 following a spree of violent attacks. He pleaded guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse and making criminal threats.

Radimak was known for driving a Tesla and using a pipe to attack the cars of his victims, mostly women.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Fox News Digital that Radimak was granted 424 days credit for time served while he was awaiting his sentence. He was also eligible for opportunities to earn credit for good behavior while he was incarcerated.

"Radimak was released to parole supervision in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law," a CDCR statement said.

Many of Radimak's victims were outraged at his release. Some said they weren't consulted about the release or given a chance to contest the decision. They said the justice system failed by not giving them a chance to be heard.

"I'm unable to believe such a short sentence would result in any sort of behavioral reform or rehabilitation considering the length of time he's been committing crimes," one unidentified victim said during a virtual news conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred.

"I am worried he will try to find the victims whose names have been released," said another. "He is a menace to society, and I strongly disagree about his early release."

Some said they were afraid that Radimak would possibly retaliate against them.

"His early release has shocked and disappointed many of the victims whom I represent," Allred said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital that it does not determine when an inmate is released.

"Our thoughts are with the survivors who endured the terrifying attacks by Mr. Radimak and are continuing to heal from his senseless actions," the DA's office said. "The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office does not determine when an inmate will be released from custody. This, as well as the notification of victims, is the responsibility of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation."