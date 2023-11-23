Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Pilot dead after crashing small plane in central Indiana

Pilot, pronounced dead at scene, was only person aboard

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person died Wednesday when a small plane crashed near a central Indiana airport, authorities said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed around 5 p.m. in a field near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis, authorities said.

1 DEAD IN FIERY TEXAS PLANE CRASH NEAR PLANO BUSINESSES: OFFICIALS

The pilot, who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, local news outlets reported.

Fort Wayne, Bloomington, South Bend crime

A small airplane crash in central Indiana left the craft's pilot dead.

Firefighters extinguished a small field fire at the crash site.

The plane's origination and destination were not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.