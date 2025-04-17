Expand / Collapse search
Florida State Seminoles

PHOTOS: Florida State University shooting stuns campus

Police identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Florida State University student Phoenix Ikner

By Fox News Staff , Max Bacall , Lorraine Taylor Fox News
Published | Updated
Two people were killed, and six others were injured after police said a 20-year-old Florida State University (FSU) student opened fire on the school's main Tallahassee campus on Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Phoenix Ikner – the son of a sheriff's deputy – who allegedly used his mother's weapon in the attack. 

Ikner was shot by police and taken to an area hospital. Police have not yet identified the victims in the shooting, but said the two people killed were not FSU students.

FSU wrote on X shortly after 12 p.m. that an active shooter was reported at the student union and instructed those on campus to shelter in place. Classes were canceled by the university through Friday, and athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend.

'ACTIVE SCENE,' REPORT OF SHOOTER AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY, 'SHELTER IN PLACE' ORDERED

  • Officers at scene of FSU shooting
    Image 1 of 22

    Law enforcement work at Florida State University (FSU) campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025.  (Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via REUTERS)

  • FSU campus
    Image 2 of 22

    Florida State University students wait for news following an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 17. (AP/Kate Payne)

  • FSU shooting
    Image 3 of 22

    People evacuate Florida State University (FSU) campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025. (Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via REUTERS)

  • Students on FSU campus following reported shooting
    Image 4 of 22

    Florida State University students wait outside following a reported shooting on campus on Thursday, April 17. (AP/Kate Payne)

  • People comfort each other on FSU campus
    Image 5 of 22

    People comfort each other on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee, where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter incident on Thursday, April 17.   (AP/Kate Payne)

  • FSU shooting reactions
    Image 6 of 22

    Evacuees watch law enforcement work on Florida State University (FSU) campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025. (Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via REUTERS)

  • Florida State Shooter
    Image 7 of 22

    Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

  • FSU shooting reaction
    Image 8 of 22

    A woman talks on her phone after being evacuated from Florida State University (FSU) campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025.   (Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via REUTERS)

  • FSU shooting evacuation
    Image 9 of 22

    People gather as they are evacuated by police officers following a response to reports of a shooting at Florida State University, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (@ignqiny via X/via REUTERS)

  • FSU shooting
    Image 10 of 22

    People evacuate Florida State University as security officers respond to reports of a shooting, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (RyanCedergrenWx/via REUTERS)

  • FSU shooting
    Image 11 of 22

    A police vehicle is seen at Florida State University in response to reports of a shooting, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (RyanCedergrenWx/via REUTERS)

  • Florida State Shooter
    Image 12 of 22

    Florida State University students and faculty members wait in a grassy area near the student union where the active shooting was reported. (Ana Ceballos/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • FSU campus
    Image 13 of 22

    A view of Florida State University (FSU) campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2025. (Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images via REUTERS)

  • FILE PHOTO: The campus of Florida State University In downtown Tallahassee
    Image 14 of 22

    The campus of Florida State University In downtown Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., September 26, 2024.    (REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo)

  • President Trump sits in the Oval Office. The president took the first moments of his Oval Office meeting to speak about the shooting on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee.
    Image 15 of 22

    President Trump took the first moments of his Oval Office meeting to speak about the shooting on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee. (Margo Martin via X)

  • FSU shooting police presence
    Image 16 of 22

    Police work the scene of a shooting near the student union at Florida State University on April 17, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)

  • FSU shooting police presence
    Image 17 of 22

    Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

  • Police and fire vehicles at FSU
    Image 18 of 22

    First responders at FSU during a possible active shooter situation. (Fox News)

  • Map of FSU showing student union building
    Image 19 of 22

    A map of Florida State University showing the student union building.

  • Map of FSU shooting
    Image 20 of 22

    Another Florida State University map.

  • Florida State University
    Image 21 of 22

    The Westcott Building at Florida State University. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • FSU shooting memorial
    Image 22 of 22

    Tribute flowers honoring victims of the Florida State University shooting were placed outside on April 17, 2025. (Will Schatz)

The shelter-in-place notice was lifted shortly after 3 p.m., when FSU informed its community that law enforcement had "neutralized" the threat.

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was briefed on the situation, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

This article was written by Fox News staff.