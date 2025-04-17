PHOTOS: Florida State University shooting stuns campus

Two people were killed, and six others were injured after police said a 20-year-old Florida State University (FSU) student opened fire on the school's main Tallahassee campus on Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Phoenix Ikner – the son of a sheriff's deputy – who allegedly used his mother's weapon in the attack.

Ikner was shot by police and taken to an area hospital. Police have not yet identified the victims in the shooting, but said the two people killed were not FSU students.

FSU wrote on X shortly after 12 p.m. that an active shooter was reported at the student union and instructed those on campus to shelter in place. Classes were canceled by the university through Friday, and athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend.

'ACTIVE SCENE,' REPORT OF SHOOTER AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY, 'SHELTER IN PLACE' ORDERED

The shelter-in-place notice was lifted shortly after 3 p.m., when FSU informed its community that law enforcement had "neutralized" the threat.

"The [FBI] is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel said he was briefed on the situation, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the bureau was on the scene at FSU.

"The FBI is on the scene at FSU. I am en route back to DC from our LA office but we are getting updates on the situation on the plane. We will update you as we learn more," Bongino wrote in a post on X.

