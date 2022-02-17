Phoenix-area shooting leaves 8-year-old girl dead, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in a Phoenix suburb has left an 8-year-old girl dead following an altercation between her mother's boyfriend and another individual, authorities said Thursday.

Glendale police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, a gunshot detection system, just after midnight Thursday near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Once at the scene, officers found a shell casing in the street, the Glendale Police Department said.

Ten minutes later, the police department received a call from a woman saying someone had been shot and that they were at a hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered the girl was shot multiple times and had died from her injuries, authorities said.

Investigators believe she was inside a vehicle with her mother and her five-year-old sister. They had traveled to a business parking lot area near 6600 West Bethany Home Road to pick up the mother's boyfriend just before shots rang out.

Just as they had arrived, the boyfriend had exchanged words with someone inside another vehicle, police said.

The boyfriend got in the vehicle with his girlfriend and two children inside and they drove off. As they pulled away, the suspect vehicle followed and someone from inside opened fire, police said.

The 8-year-old girl was struck and the suspect vehicle fled the area. The mother then drove to the hospital, authorities said.

No one else inside the vehicle was injured. Investigators were not sure how many suspects were involved and no description was available. The suspect vehicle was only described as a sedan.