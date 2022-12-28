Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Phoenix police find kidnapped teen dead, continue search for armed gunmen who abducted him

Another victim inside the Phoenix, Arizona home was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by the gunmen

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Phoenix police officers shot at by man leading to violent arrest Video

Phoenix police officers shot at by man leading to violent arrest

A man was captured on security video firing a shot at two Phoenix police officers outside a convenience store.

The Phoenix Police Department is continuing the search for two gunmen who broke into a home and kidnapped a 17-year-old male last week after the teen's remains were found in a rural part of Maricopa County on Tuesday. 

Jesse Sainz-Camacho was abducted from his western Phoenix home by two armed gunmen around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19, according to police. His cause of death was not immediately released by authorities. 

CHRISTMAS DINNER TURNS DEADLY AFTER ARIZONA MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS 80-YEAR-OLD STEPFATHER

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was found dead in a rural part of Maricopa County on Tuesday, according to police. 

Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was found dead in a rural part of Maricopa County on Tuesday, according to police.  (Phoenix Police Department)

The suspects, one with a rifle and one with a handgun, fled the home in a dark-colored SUV after kidnapping Camacho. 

Another adult male who was inside the home was shot and later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

NEW JERSEY WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS, KILLS HUSBAND ON CHRISTMAS

Surveillance images released by police show one of the suspects holding a rifle outside the house. 

"I was awake around two-ish, talking to my friends on the phone," a neighbor told Fox 10 Phoenix. "And then, I hear gunshots."

The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance images of one of the suspects holding a rifle outside the home. 

The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance images of one of the suspects holding a rifle outside the home.  (Phoenix Police Department)

Another victim was shot by the gunmen around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. 

Another victim was shot by the gunmen around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19.  (Phoenix Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phoenix Police Department's homicide unit is leading the investigation into Camacho's kidnappings and death. 

Anyone with information about the the case can make an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest