Christmas dinner turns deadly after Arizona man allegedly shoots 80-year-old stepfather

The Gilbert Police Department in Arizona responded to a call reporting a vehicle had backed into a residence early Christmas evening.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly man suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Responding officers located an 80-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle," the police department said in its report. "Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other reported injuries."

Police spoke with individuals at the scene of the Christmas murder, one of whom was allegedly a male relative of the victim.

IDAHO MURDER VICTIM'S DAD BELIEVES KILLER WILL BE CAUGHT: 'THIS ISN'T SOMETHING THAT PEOPLE GET AWAY WITH'

Based on witness testimony, officers arrested Michael Kaser, 48, and took him into custody.

"Through the subsequent investigation and witness statements, it was alleged that Kaser had shot his stepfather upon returning from a family dinner," the Gilbert Police Department stated. "Kaser was arrested and booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ITR Facility for one count of first-degree murder."

AUSTIN CITY DEPARTMENT'S 'MOMMY KILLING SANTA CLAUS' CHRISTMAS DRIVING SAFETY TWEETS RAISE CONCERNS

The investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaser is being held on a $1 million bond.