Phoenix mother arrested for appearing to pull gun out during custody dispute at school

Body camera footage released by the Phoenix Police Department on Monday shows a school resource officer stopping a woman as she appeared to pull a gun out of her bag during a dispute outside of an elementary school.

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The school resource officer was called to the front office at an elementary school in northern Phoenix about a custody dispute on Sept. 22.

TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENT ‘ACCIDENTALLY’ DISCHARGES GUN AT SCHOOL

"He wanted to get in," the officer can be heard saying as a child appears to get in an SUV.

"You think I'm f------ playing?" the woman said as she approached the vehicle and appeared to pull out a gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Featchurs is a parent of a child at the school, according to Phoenix police.

"When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat," the Phoenix Police Department tweeted.