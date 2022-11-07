Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Phoenix mother arrested for appearing to pull gun out during custody dispute at school

The woman pulled a gun out of her purse during a custody dispute, Phoenix police said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Phoenix police stop woman as she pulls out gun at school Video

Phoenix police stop woman as she pulls out gun at school

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage of an officer stopping a woman from pulling out a gun during a custody dispute at a school in September.

Body camera footage released by the Phoenix Police Department on Monday shows a school resource officer stopping a woman as she appeared to pull a gun out of her bag during a dispute outside of an elementary school. 

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to Fox 10 Phoenix

The woman appeared to pull a gun out of her purse at the school in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The woman appeared to pull a gun out of her purse at the school in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Phoenix Police Department)

The school resource officer was called to the front office at an elementary school in northern Phoenix about a custody dispute on Sept. 22. 

"He wanted to get in," the officer can be heard saying as a child appears to get in an SUV. 

"You think I'm f------ playing?" the woman said as she approached the vehicle and appeared to pull out a gun. 

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds. 

Desira Featchurs, 29, was arrested for endangerment and carrying a weapon on school grounds.  (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via Fox 10 Phoenix)

Featchurs is a parent of a child at the school, according to Phoenix police. 

"When it comes to protecting your children, there is no time to waste when we see a threat," the Phoenix Police Department tweeted. 

