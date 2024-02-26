Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Phoenix light rail train and car collide, killing 1 and sending another to hospital

Arizona police said the train had the right of way in the deadly crash

Associated Press
Published
A woman was killed and another critically injured after the car they were riding in collided with light rail train west of downtown Phoenix, police said Sunday.

Detectives said the vehicle appeared to turn at an intersection in front of the light rail train at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and that the train had the right of way.

A car collided with a light rail train near downtown Phoenix, killing one woman and critically injuring another on Feb. 24, 2024. (Fox News)

Police said the driver, 76-year-old Sandra Barbre, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another woman was being treated at a hospital for her injuries. Her name and age haven’t been released yet.

There were no reported injuries aboard the train, according to authorities.