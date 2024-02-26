Phoenix light rail train and car collide, killing 1 and sending another to hospital

A woman was killed and another critically injured after the car they were riding in collided with light rail train west of downtown Phoenix, police said Sunday.

Detectives said the vehicle appeared to turn at an intersection in front of the light rail train at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and that the train had the right of way.

Police said the driver, 76-year-old Sandra Barbre, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another woman was being treated at a hospital for her injuries. Her name and age haven’t been released yet.

There were no reported injuries aboard the train, according to authorities.