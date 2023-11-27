Video shows train in Mexico filled with migrants riding on top as it heads to US southern border

A train seen in Mexico headed toward the U.S. border had what appeared to be hundreds of migrants riding on top as record numbers of people trying to enter the United States continues.

The migrants were riding atop a BNSF Railway train in central Mexico as it departed from it departs Irapuato, Guanajuato, around 200 miles northwest of Mexico City.

The train route goes from there to Torreon, Monterey and then Piedras Negras, a border city across from Eagle Pass, Texas.

In response to a surge in migrants, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Monday that it will temporarily suspend and reduce vehicle processing at ports of entry in Texas and Arizona.

In a statement from the CBP, the agency said beginning at 3 p.m. local time, vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass will be temporarily suspended, and at 2 p.m. local time, vehicle processing will be reduced in Lukeville, Arizona.

The actions are being taken to allow CBP to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

Several CBP sectors have seen an increase in migrant encounters in recent weeks. The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector in Arizona reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week, marking the highest weekly total ever.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.