Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION

Video shows train in Mexico filled with migrants riding on top as it heads to US southern border

In the past, other trains in Mexico have been seen filled with migrants headed towards the United States southern border

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trains with masses of migrants in Mexico heading to US border Video

Trains with masses of migrants in Mexico heading to US border

A train carrying migrants riding on top was seen as it was headed toward the U.S.- Mexico border. (Credit: X / @CabelloAuden)

A train seen in Mexico headed toward the U.S. border had what appeared to be hundreds of migrants riding on top as record numbers of people trying to enter the United States continues. 

The migrants were riding atop a BNSF Railway train in central Mexico as it departed from it departs Irapuato, Guanajuato, around 200 miles northwest of Mexico City. 

The train route goes from there to Torreon, Monterey and then Piedras Negras, a border city across from Eagle Pass, Texas. 

GOP LAWMAKER SOUNDS ALARM ON ‘DANGEROUS’ THREAT TO US COMING FROM POROUS BORDER, AND IT'S NOT FROM MEXICO

A train carrying migrants on top in Mexico

A BNSF Railway train in Mexico was seen carrying migrants on top as it headed to the U.S. southern border.  (Auden Cabello / @CabelloAuden )

In response to a surge in migrants, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Monday that it will temporarily suspend and reduce vehicle processing at ports of entry in Texas and Arizona. 

In a statement from the CBP, the agency said beginning at 3 p.m. local time, vehicle processing operations at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass will be temporarily suspended, and at 2 p.m. local time, vehicle processing will be reduced in Lukeville, Arizona.

The actions are being taken to allow CBP to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody.

The southern border is the 'path of least resistance' for asylum seekers: Tom Homan Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Several CBP sectors have seen an increase in migrant encounters in recent weeks. The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector in Arizona reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week, marking the highest weekly total ever.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.