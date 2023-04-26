Philadelphia teen dies within 24 hours of cancer diagnosis

A Philadelphia teenager died from a blood infection caused by leukemia within 24 hours of doctors discovering the cancer in the student-athlete.

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Limper played football, wrestled and ran track at Penn Treaty High School before he died April 13.

One day after a basketball game, Kyle told his parents that he was experiencing back pain. The teen was taken to a hospital to be checked out and was told to see how he felt in a few days.

"They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up," Kyle's father, Ken Limper, told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

HUGH JACKMAN UNDERGOES BIOPSIES FOR CANCER SCARE, EMPHASIZES SUNSCREEN USE

When his symptoms got worse, Kyle was rushed to Philadelphia's St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

"He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed," the grieving father added.

Doctors told Kyle's stunned family the teen's organs were shutting down due to leukemia. Kyle spent around 24 hours at St. Christopher's before passing away.

HUGH JACKMAN UNDERGOES BIOPSIES FOR CANCER SCARE, EMPHASIZES SUNSCREEN USE

"I wouldn’t wish this feeling or the situation on anyone. It's indescribable," Kyle's mom, Jodi Taffe, who recently battled breast cancer, said. "I can't, I can’t even put into words how I’m feeling."

Limper had dreams of studying criminal law and working as a crime scene investigator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"April 13th, he was a completely healthy and happy young man with no sign of illness," Kyle's online obituary read. "It just came and and [sic] took him in the same day."