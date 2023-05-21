Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia suspects bust down grocery store door with ax, hold worker at gunpoint during robbery: video

Suspects allegedly stole $750 and two cartons of cigarettes from North Philadelphia store

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two suspects are wanted in Philadelphia after breaking down a security door at a local grocery store with an ax and holding an employee at gunpoint during a robbery. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Two suspects are wanted in Philadelphia after breaking into a local grocery store with an ax and holding an employee at gunpoint during a robbery last week.

Police shared surveillance footage of the armed robbery that unfolded at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at the store on the 8200 block of West Venango Street in North Philadelphia.

One suspect can be seen pounding the store’s security door with an ax as the second suspect points a black firearm at an employee standing inside, according to the video.

After the suspects breach the door and enter the store, police said the second suspect continues to point the gun at the worker and demands money.

ax-wielding suspect

One suspect in the robbery used an ax to break into a food store in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Footage shows the first suspect taking $750 from the register and stuffing it into a bag, authorities said. The suspects also stole two cartons of cigarettes.

suspects breaking down door

The ax-wielding suspect repeatedly pounded on the security door and kicked it down as both he and the suspect carrying a handgun breached the store. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Both suspects then fled the store and were last seen on foot heading south on Ninth Street.

suspects holding worker at gunpoint

The suspects held the worker at gunpoint and stole $750 and two cartons of cigarettes, authorities said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the matter or the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s East Detective Division.