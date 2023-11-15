Philadelphia surveillance video shows man dragged down SEPTA stairs in violent attack, suspect at large

A suspect is still at large after surveillance video was released detailing the violent attack inside a Philadelphia transit station.

Around 5 a.m. on Nov. 9, Philadelphia Police said a 51-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a group on the 15th and Market Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) platform.

The victim told officers he was robbed of cash and his cellphone on a westbound Market-Frankford Line train. The suspects then assaulted him in a stairwell at the station.

The surveillance video shows the suspect dragging the victim down the stairs before pushing him away.

Andrew Busch, media relations director for SEPTA, told Fox News Digital that commuters can have a little piece of mind knowing that there are surveillance cameras everywhere and that police are usually able to identify suspects involved in crimes.

SEPTA Transit Police responded immediately and took three suspects into custody, including two juveniles.

"This attack is currently being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department. We have over 30,000 surveillance cameras so everything that happens inside the stations is always captured," Busch said.

"Our numbers have actually come down and whenever possible, we always release images and videos of crimes to the police. One incident is one too many," Busch said.

Busch added that overall, they are seeing progress in efforts to reduce criminal incidents, driven by efforts to hire new officers and adjust patrol strategies.

"More customers are reporting incidents via the SEPTA Transit Watch App, which we have been encouraging. This is a great resource for customers to discretely communicate with SEPTA Transit Police about anything they are seeing that is of concern," Busch said.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a fourth suspect seen in this video distributed by Philadelphia Police. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police at (215) 686-TIPS.

An investigation into this incident by SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police is ongoing.

