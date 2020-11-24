Philadelphia police seeking suspects from looting spree in wake of Walter Wallace Jr. killing

Philadelphia police are seeking suspects wanted in connection to the looting of a city store after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed in late October by a city police officer.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows several looters ransacking a technology store along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia just hours after Wallace Jr., 27, was fatally wounded during a confrontation with police.

Protests flared in the wake of Wallace Jr.'s death, but crowds later descended into chaos, violence and looting for several subsequent days.

The Philadelphia Police Department has since been working to pick up the pieces and make arrests related to riot and looting-related crimes.

On Tuesday, police said they were seeking information about several suspects who shattered the glass at USA 1 Car Stereo at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Video shows the group running into the store, kicking in glass shelves and ransacking the property before running out with their arms filled with stolen goods. The video then shows the crowd sprinting to waiting vehicles – an SUV and a sedan.

Wallace was killed on Oct. 26 outside his house in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood in West Philadelphia shortly after officers arrived. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help because Wallace Jr. was going through a mental health crisis. Police said he was shot after ignoring commands to drop a knife.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified the two patrol officers who opened fire on Wallace as Officers Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26. Neither had more than three years of experience in the department. The officers were not equipped with Tasers at the time, and they are believed to have fired an estimated 14 rounds.

Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

