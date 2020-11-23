Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot through door while answering knock

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while answering the door at his Philadelphia home on Sunday, according to police and reports.

The pre-teen, identified by CBS Philly as Sadeek Clark-Harrison, was killed shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when a bullet shot through the crescent moon glass of the front door of his Frankford home, Philadelphia police said.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE REPORTEDLY STRUGGLING TO CLOSE GUN CASES, MURDERS

“What we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door, one shot was fired,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton following the shooting, according to the report. “We do have on the porch of the location one 9mm shell casing and that’s all we know at this particular point in time.”

Clark-Harrison was struck in the face, according to CBS. He died at the scene.

His mother, Lisa Clark, said she was home at the time and heard an adult male voice calling the boy’s name from outside the door, the outlet reported.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR SPOTTED DRINKING A BEER AT A BAR BEFORE ANNOUNCING TOTAL LOCKDOWN ON INDOOR DINING

“‘Sadeek! Sadeek!’ she reportedly recalled hearing. “So, he was coming outside to answer the door because they were calling his name and he didn’t even open the door. He looked at the top of the door and they shot him through his eye.”

No arrests have been reported so far. Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to Fox News's request for information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP