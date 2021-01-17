Philadelphia police arrest 2 in killing of Temple U grad, 25, who was walking his dog

Philadelphia police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with Wednesday night's shooting death of a 25-year-old Temple University graduate who was walking his dog near his home.

Police said the suspects were seen on surveillance video approaching victim Milan Loncar and reaching into his pockets before shooting him in the chest in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood, according to FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

His rescue puppy stayed by his side until help arrived, his family told the station. Loncar died later at a hospital.

"Everyone that met him knows he was the best person on this planet," his sister Jelena Loncar told the station.

FAMILY OF MAN FATALLY SHOT BY TEXAS OFFICER PUSH FOR HIS ARREST

Loncar graduated from Temple in 2019 and was planning to move in with his girlfriend next month, according to the report.

"He was my soulmate, and I don't think I have a plan anymore without him," girlfriend Olivia Gorski told WPVI-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects, who face murder and weapons charges, have not been publicly identified by police, FOX 29 reported.

Police and the victim's family (through a crowdfunding site) had offered a combined more than $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrests.