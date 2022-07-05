Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia officers shot: Video shows crowds fleeing Fourth of July celebration

No arrests yet following incident at Wawa Welcome America Festival

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Philadelphia cops shot: Video shows crowd fleeing Fourth of July fireworks Video

Philadelphia cops shot: Video shows crowd fleeing Fourth of July fireworks

A video has emerged of panicked crowds fleeing the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia that left two police officers injured. (Credit: @franssiiss/Local News X/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tense video has emerged showing a panicked crowd fleeing the scene of a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where two police officers were shot. 

The officers, a 36-year-old Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol officer and a 44-year-old member of the Montgomery County Bomb Unit, have been released from hospitals after being injured in the gunfire that erupted shortly before 10 p.m. at the Wawa Welcome America Festival. 

Footage taken from the scene shows people climbing over barriers while fireworks are going off in the background. 

One of the officers wounded in the shooting found the bullet still lodged in his hat and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. 

PHILADELPHIA OFFICERS SHOT: BULLET FOUND LODGED IN SIDE OF COP’S HAT 

Crowds are seen fleeing the area on Monday, July 4 after shots rang out at a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Crowds are seen fleeing the area on Monday, July 4 after shots rang out at a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: @franssiiss/Local News X/TMX)

"It is miraculous the fact that the round stopped in his hat," Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "I think initially it went up the inside and hit his forehead and then the round stopped in his hat." 

A photo shows a bullet lodged in the blood stained hat worn by a Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the head on July 4. 

A photo shows a bullet lodged in the blood stained hat worn by a Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the head on July 4.  (John McNesby/Chris O'Connell/Fox 29)

The other officer, who was shot in the right shoulder, was transported to the same hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Videos taken at the scene showed a large police presence directing people away from the area where the shooting took place. 

Authorities have not yet arrested a suspect and no persons of interest have been identified. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 