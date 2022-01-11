Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Philadelphia medical helicopter crash injures 4, including infant

The helicopter was reportedly on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Four people, including an infant, were injured in a medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, according to local reports.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in Drexel Hill near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported

    January 11, 2022 ((Hank Flynn (FOX 29)))

    January 11, 2022 ((Hank Flynn (FOX 29)))

The helicopter was reportedly on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it crashed. The four onboard, including the child, were rescued and their injuries are non-life-threatening. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

