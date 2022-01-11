Philadelphia medical helicopter crash injures 4, including infant

Four people, including an infant, were injured in a medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, according to local reports.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in Drexel Hill near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, Philadelphia’s FOX 29 reported.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The helicopter was reportedly on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it crashed. The four onboard, including the child, were rescued and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.