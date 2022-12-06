Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia man dies after being shot 12 times: police

North Philadelphia double shooting also claims life of man in mid 20s

A 31-year-old man has died in Philadelphia after being struck a dozen times during a double shooting, police say. 

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement that the victims were discovered around 9:23 p.m. Monday after responding to a call about a "person with a gun" in the northern part of the city. 

One of the victims, identified as Quintin Jones, was struck "12 times," a police spokesman said. 

Jones was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 13 minutes after police arrived on-scene. 

Police respond to the scene of the shooting on Monday, Dec. 5 on North 20th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Police respond to the scene of the shooting on Monday, Dec. 5 on North 20th Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (WTXF/Fox29)

A second male in his mid-20s was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. 

As of Tuesday, no arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered.  

The Philadelphia Police Department says the motive for the double shooting is unknown.

The Philadelphia Police Department says the motive for the double shooting is unknown. (iStock)

The motive for the attack is unclear. 

The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating.  

