Philadelphia looting suspect arrested for burglary was out on bail in 2022 murder case

Authorities in Philadelphia have made more than 50 arrests in a two-day crime spree that destroyed several businesses throughout the city, including one burglary suspect who was out on bail for a major murder case from last year.

The Philadelphia Police Department arrested Kenneth Frye and charged him in connection with looting a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store located on Girard Ave. in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Frye, a one-time bouncer, was charged in the death of Eric Pope, according to FOX 29. Frye was alleged to have fatally punched Pope outside Tabu Lounge in Center City on April 16, 2022. Frye was charged with 3rd-degree murder in connection with Pope's death, but the District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to reduce the charge to Involuntary Murder, according to reports.

The social media-fueled criminal activity in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in more than 50 arrests, including three juveniles, police said.

Many of the arrests occurred at Lululemon, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, T-Mobile, Philadelphia Pharmacy, Aldi, Rite Aid and Walgreens, and included charges of Rioting, Burglary, Disorderly Conduct and more.

Most of the arrests were made on Tuesday, Sept. 26, police said, including:

Aauanyae Haynes, a Black female, 19

Sabree Young, a Black female, 31

Steven Wells, a Black male, 26

Traqwan Word, a Black male, 24

Lisa Talley, a Black female, 34

Yasmine Fields, a Black female, 23

Kenneth Frye, a Black male, 24

Kyreek Leak, a Black male, 21

Reginal Alexander, Black male, 33

Gabriel Gines, a Hispanic male, 23

Alena Gigliotti, a White female, 26

Petra Gonzalez, a White female, 24

Jessica Blake, a Black female, 37

Semaj Suber, a Black female, 29

Aniya Taylor, a Black female, 21

Hartzog Mashaad, a Black male, 27

Isis Morgan, a Black female, 23

Khalilah Green, a Black female, 21

Ernest McCollum, a Black male, 31

Jessica Arnold-Coit, a Black female, 30

Quanika McQueen, a Black female, 31

Denzel Walker, a Black male, 27

Mikal Reed, a Black male, 26

Tyheed Hill, a Black male, 26

Anthony Abner, a Black male, 35

Three juveniles — a 14-year-old Black male, a 16-year-old Black male and a 14-year-old Black female — were also arrested for Rioting, Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft at a Lululemon store, according to the report.

At least two others were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 27, including Joel Gomez Rodriguez, 22, and Giovanni Vargas, 29, both Hispanic males.