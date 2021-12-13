Philadelphia groom robbed after stepping outside during wedding reception

Philadelphia police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a groom of his watch Saturday evening.



The suspects exited a sport utility vehicle at approximately 11:45 p.m. on South 3rd St. in the Old Town neighborhood, approached the victim with handguns and demanded his Rolex. The suspects then took off in the vehicle northbound on 3rd St.



PHILADELPHIA PIZZA WORKER'S TEEN SON SHOOTS ROBBERY SUSPECT IN THE FACE

The victim was not injured. Police told 6abc Action News he was getting some fresh air during his wedding reception when the robbery happened.



The Philadelphia Police Department has been using social media to post videos of recent robbery and burglary suspects.