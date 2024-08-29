Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia duo engaged in sexual activity before car rolled into Schuylkill River: police

Accident reportedly transpired when woman put the car into gear by mistake

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man and woman engaging in hanky-panky inside a vehicle were in for a surprise when the automobile they were in rolled into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday, according to police.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports a vehicle parked on Kelly Drive rolled into the river near the Columbia Bridge at about 4:45 a.m.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that police allege a man and woman were engaged in sexual activity in the backseat when the woman accidentally caused the vehicle to shift gears and roll into the water.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY CHILD AS YOUNG AS 10 AMONG 2 SOUGHT IN ARMED CARJACKINGS

Car pulled out of Schuylkill River

A vehicle rolled into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday morning as a man and woman engaged in sexual activity inside, according to police. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

They were able to escape the sinking automobile safely without injuries, police said.

PHILADELPHIA SHOOTING AT BIG BLOCK PARTY LEAVES 3 DEAD, 6 INJURED

Philly-PD

A vehicle rolled into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday morning as a man and woman engaged in sexual activity inside, according to police. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

The station also reported the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover or Range Rover, was retrieved from the water around 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the second time within the last couple of weeks a vehicle rolled into the river from Kelly Drive. The previous time, no one was found inside the vehicle.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.