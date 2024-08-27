Philadelphia police say child as young as 10, among 2 sought in armed carjackings

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two young armed carjackers, including one who investigators believe could be as young as 10 years old.

Police shared a video of the suspects accused of committing four carjackings at gunpoint in North Philadelphia, between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22.

The first incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, when the two suspects approached the victim who was sitting outside his vehicle on Girard Avenue. The suspects, armed with a handgun, walked up on foot and took the man’s vehicle, police said.

On Aug. 18, police allege, the two suspects approached another man who was sitting in his vehicle on W. Cumberland Street at about 2 a.m.

The suspects were allegedly armed with a handgun when they took the man’s vehicle. Both suspects were seen on camera walking toward Cumberland Street.

The third incident happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 on W. Ontario Street. Police said the victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when the suspects approached the vehicle, knocked on the window with a handgun and stole the vehicle.

Police added the suspects were involved in an auto crash on Allegheny Avenue with the vehicle taken during the second incident, before robbing victim number three of his vehicle.

At about 6 a.m. on Aug. 22, a 74-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle when police said she was approached by the two suspects. The suspects allegedly pushed the woman to the ground before stealing her keys and wallet. Police also allege one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

One of the suspects is described as a 17-year-old boy standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The second suspect was described by police as a black male between the ages of 10 and 12, standing 4 feet 8 inches tall with puffy hair.

Police urge the public not to approach the suspects if they see them, and instead call 911 immediately.

Investigators also ask anyone with information about the pint-sized duo to contact them at 215-686-TIPS or 215-686-3047.