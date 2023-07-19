Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia drive-by shooting injures 5 at vigil for victim killed in gun violence, police say

All 5 shooting victims hospitalized in stable condition, Philadelphia police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three gunmen are wanted in Philadelphia after a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night wounded five victims at a vigil for a man shot dead just weeks earlier, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 8:40 p.m. at an intersection on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue during a vigil for a 20-year-old man killed in a shooting on July 5, Philadelphia police said. A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg during that incident.

The victims of Tuesday’s drive-by shooting included a 68-year-old man shot twice in the face, a 17-year-old boy shot in a leg, a 24-year-old woman shot in an ankle, a 23-year-old man shot in a thigh, and a 23-year-old woman shot in a leg, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

All five victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where they were in stable condition, according to police.

police at scene of shooting

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue during a vigil for victims of a shooting two weeks earlier. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Investigators later found what they said was the shooting suspects’ white Jeep Grand Cherokee abandoned on the 5000 block of North 5th Street.

crime scene investigators

Police said three men are wanted in connections with the shooting. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Three handguns, one of which was determined to be a ghost gun, were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Authorities said all three suspects are Black men, NBC Philadelphia reported.

evidence marker and bullet casing

All five victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, according to reports. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

As of July 16, public police data shows that there have been 1,822 citywide shooting incidents and 980 shooting victims year-to-date, a 22.80% and 23.97% decrease, respectively, from the same period last year.

There have been 234 homicide victims in the city year-to-date as of July 18, a 22% decrease from the same period last year.