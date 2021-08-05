Philadelphia police arrest suspect in shooting of 4 people near cheesesteak restaurant

Philadelphia police arrested a suspect in connection to a possible drive-by shooting near a popular cheesesteak restaurant Wednesday evening.

Police located two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting. Officers discovered a pound of marijuana in one of the vehicles and took the driver into custody.

Three men, ages 22, 33 and 34, and an 18-year-old woman were standing outside Max’s Steaks at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when a gunman opened fire, Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Officer Eric McLaurin told Fox News.

NASHVILLE POLICE RELEASE CHILLING 911 CALLS, VIDEO OF WORKPLACE SHOOTING THAT LEFT 3 WOUNDED, GUNMAN DEAD

Police responded to a 911 call but found no victims. Two of the victims later arrived at Temple University Hospital in private vehicles, and the remaining two victims walked to the hospital, police said.

Two of the men were in critical condition: The 22-year-old was shot four times in the lower back, and the 34-year old was shot once in the abdomen, according to police.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE AFTER ALLEGEDLY POINTING GUN AT COPS, MOTHER IS FOUND STABBED

The woman was shot in both legs, but she and the third male victim were in stable condition.

Police located a semi-automatic handgun in the street and three spent casings, but there was no blood on the ground. The "lack of ballistic evidence" has led police to speculate that the shooter may have been in a vehicle, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No cause for the shooting has been determined.