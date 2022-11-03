Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Person of interest identified in UT Austin student kidnapping

The University of Texas student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police released two photos of a person of interest and the vehicle used in the kidnapping of a UT student. FOX 7 Austin reports. 

Austin police have identified a person of interest in the University of Texas student kidnapping earlier this week.

One photo released shows the person of interest, another a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping. 

On Sunday, Austin police officers responded to a call regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student sometime after 4 a.m.

Both Austin and UT police officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a University of Texas student.

The student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away, FOX 7 Austin reports. She was grabbed and thrown into the car. Her screams were reportedly heard by nearby private security officers. 

Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man wearing an orange shirt and black pants.  

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.