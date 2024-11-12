Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira receives 15 years for secrets leak

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member who pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine on a gaming site, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.

He was brought into court in an orange jumpsuit and showed no visible reaction as he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. Earlier in the hearing, he apologized before the judge.

In addition, Teixeria was sentenced to three years of supervised release. He also faces a military court material, which is scheduled to behind on March 2025.

Prosecutors requested that Teixeria be sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison, stating he "perpetrated one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history."

"As both a member of the United States Armed Forces and a clearance holder, the defendant took an oath to defend the United States and to protect its secrets — secrets that are vital to U.S. national security and the physical safety of Americans serving overseas," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Teixeira violated his oath, almost every day, for over a year."

JACK TEIXEIRA PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAKING PENTAGON CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Teixeira's attorneys asked for an 11-year prison sentence for their client in court documents, stating he is "autistic and was isolated" when he began sharing classified information with online friends on a Discord server.

"His intent was never to harm the United States," the attorneys wrote. "Instead, his intent was to educate his friends about world events to make certain they were not misled by misinformation."

Still, they acknowledged Teixeira "made a terrible decision which he repeated over 14 months."

"It’s a crime that deserves serious consequences," the attorney wrote. "Jack has thoroughly accepted responsibility for the wrongfulness of his actions and stands ready to accept whatever punishment must now be imposed."

In pushing for the maximum sentence, prosecutors said Teixeira does not suffer from an intellectual disability that prevents him from knowing right from wrong. They argued that Teixeira’s post-arrest diagnosis as having "mild, high-functioning" autism "is of questionable relevance in these proceedings."

Teixeira, 22, accepted a potential maximum prison sentence of 16 years after appearing in Boston's federal courthouse in March and pleading guilty to all six counts of retaining and transmitting classified national defense information. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with further violations of the Espionage Act.

WHO IS JACK TEIXEIRA, THE AIR NATIONAL GUARDSMEN BEHIND LEAKED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS?

Teixeira also agreed to sit for a debriefing with members of the intelligence community, Department of Defense or Department of Justice and turn over any classified materials that may still be in his possession.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, has been held behind bars since his arrest on April 13, 2023, when he was accused of leaking a trove of military secrets online.

He was part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, where he worked as a "cyber transport systems specialist." He held the highest level security clearance granted by the federal government for top secret information.

Authorities say Teixeira started sharing classified documents on the online social platform Discord with a private group called "Thug Shaker Central" that consisted of roughly 20 to 30 young men.

PENTAGON DOCUMENT LEAK HAS IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON NATIONAL SECURITY: SUCKS UP ‘A LOT OF OXYGEN’

The leaked documents mainly concern Russia's invasion of Ukraine but also include intelligence on China, the Middle East, Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and world leaders.

One member of the group told The New York Times that Teixeira seemed resigned to his fate in a conversation they had. He said Teixeira recounted, "I never wanted it to get like this. I prayed to God that this would never happen. And I prayed and prayed and prayed. Only God can decide what happens from now on."

Teixeira had previously pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

The security breach raised alarm over America’s ability to protect its most closely guarded secrets, and forced the Biden administration to scramble to try to contain the diplomatic and military fallout. The leaks embarrassed the Pentagon, which tightened controls to safeguard classified information and disciplined members found to have intentionally failed to take required action about Teixeira’s suspicious behavior.

Authorities said Teixeira first typed out classified documents he accessed on Discord. He then began to share photographs of files that had SECRET and TOP SECRET markings after he became concerned he would get in trouble for "making the transcriptions of text in the workplace," an online user known to have interacted with Teixeira told the FBI, per court documents.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors said the leaker tried to destroy evidence before his arrest and that authorities found a smashed tablet, laptop and an Xbox gaming console in a dumpster at this house.

The leak exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, including information about troop movements in Ukraine, and the provision of supplies and equipment to Ukrainian troops. Teixeira also admitted posting information about a U.S. adversary’s plans to harm U.S. forces serving overseas.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.