Pennsylvania woman sentenced to life for murders of 2 young children found hanging in home's basement

A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to two life terms without parole following her convictions for murdering her two young children who were found hanging in the basement of their home in September 2019.

Lisa Snyder, 41, was convicted last month on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Connor, 8, and Brinley, 4, who were found in their home in Albany Township, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, before being taken off life support and dying three days later, according to the Associated Press.

Snyder did not show any reaction during Thursday's hearing in Berks County, the Reading Eagle reported.

Judge Theresa Johnson also added another 8 1/2 to 17 years to Snyder's sentence on convictions for child endangerment and evidence-tampering.

Johnson said this was the most violent murder she had heard in her time on the bench. She also said the defendant had never shown any remorse.

Owen Snyder, 22, is the older brother of the deceased children who was 17 at the time of their deaths. He called his mother a "monster" and said he no longer considered her his mother.

He also spoke about how his deceased siblings will never have the opportunity to be an aunt and uncle to his newborn son and how he will never be able to see the people they would grow up to become.

"If I could turn back time I would, just to hear their voices," he said.

The defendant had told police that Connor was bullied and had threatened to take his life. However, authorities said no evidence was found to support her claim. The boy showed no signs of trouble on a school bus security video the day he was found, and an occupational therapist later said the child was not physically capable of causing that kind of harm to himself or his little sister.

Police also pointed to the defendant's online searches for information about suicide, death by hanging and how to kill someone. She also searched for episodes of a documentary crime series called "I Almost Got Away With It."

A coroner ruled both deaths homicides and said both children were killed by hanging.

The defense had sought an acquittal by arguing that the case was based on speculation and "guesswork." The defendant had wanted to plead no contest but mentally ill to third-degree murder, but the judge rejected the plea agreement.

