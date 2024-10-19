Philadelphia man fatally stabbed inside laundromat for 'no apparent reason': police

A man was stabbed and killed while playing a game inside a laundromat in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning on the 200 block of North 63rd Street.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the 31-year-old man on the ground near the gas pumps of a nearby gas station suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Fox 29.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Surveillance footage showed the victim inside a laundromat attached to a gas station playing a skill game when a suspect walked up to the victim and began stabbing him, detectives said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the attack was carried out for "no apparent reason," according to Fox 29.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask covering his face.

Police said the suspect may have gone into a property on the 6300 block of Vine Street. Police interviewed several people from that property.

The incident remains under investigation.