Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly ditching dog at Pittsburgh airport before going on Mexican vacation

Police say the dog was abandoned near a parking area at Pittsburgh International Airport

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A Pennsylvania woman was charged after she allegedly ditched her dog at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIA) before going on a vacation to Mexico.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a Facebook post that 44-year-old Allison Gaiser of Kittanning allegedly abandoned her French bulldog at PIA Aug. 4 after learning that she couldn't board her flight to a resort destination in Mexico without a crate.

Officials said the dog was found unattended in a stroller at around 5:30 a.m.

Gaiser is being charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, along with summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect and abandonment of animals by owner.

Dog

A Pennsylvania woman was charged after she allegedly ditched her dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before going on a vacation to Mexico. (Allegheny County Police Department)

Police said in their update the dog is doing well, and is in a foster home.

In an earlier update, officials said multiple attempts were made to reach the owner by phone after locating a microchip on the dog.

Pa dog

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a Facebook post that 44-year-old Allison Gaiser of Kittanning, Penn., allegedly abandoned her French bulldog at Pittsburgh International Airport on Aug. 4, after learning that she couldn't board her flight to a resort destination in Mexico without a crate. (Allegheny County Police Department)

At that point, officials say that the woman ditched the dog near the airport's short-term parking and proceeded to board the flight.

Dog

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the unattended dog was discovered by officers at the airport Aug. 4 at around 5:30 a.m. (Allegheny County Police Department)

"There are many pets still looking for a home, and we would encourage anyone interested in adoption to reach out to Animal Friends at 412-847-7000," the police department said in the Facebook post.

