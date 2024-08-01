Pennsylvania Trump supporters sound off on potential Gov. Josh Shapiro pick for Kamala Harris' vice president

Republican voters voiced their thoughts on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris' veepstakes heat up – with the Democratic governor largely considered a top contender.

The Trump supporters' comments came after they poured out of Harrisburg's New Holland Arena on Wednesday night after a fiery rally by former President Donald Trump, which marked the GOP nominee's first campaign event in Pennsylvania following his near assassination at a rally in Butler on July 13.

Shapiro has emerged as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris if she becomes the Democrat nominee on the 2024 ticket.

The 51-year-old governor has built himself a strong reputation in the notoriously purple state for condemning antisemitism, recruitment and retention of law enforcement, as well as defending abortion rights.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SUPPORTERS PUMPED AFTER GOP NOMINEE'S COMEBACK IN PENNSYLVANIA

Outside the Trump rally, supporters decked out in American flags and Trump gear told Fox News Digital that a Harris and Shapiro ticket was not the way to go.

"I have mixed feelings," Mark said. "The one good thing would be that when they lose, we lose both Josh Shapiro and Kamala Harris."

"If Shapiro actually signs on… no," Valerie said. "I would lose all respect for him."

"I'm not a big fan of Josh Shapiro, and I think picking him would hurt her [Harris] candidacy," Sherry said.

WATCH:

Wayne argued that whoever Harris picks as her running mate will not change her past record.

TRUMP PUBLICLY THANKS WOMAN WHOM MADE IMMIGRATION CHART THAT ‘SAVED MY LIFE’ DURING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"She can pick whomever she wants," Wayne said. "I think that when and if the media shows Harris' record, people are going to realize that she's a little better than a communist."

"It's about her and not about America," he added. "Look what she did to San Francisco and California."

Prior to shaping headlines about the contentious 2024 race for the White House, Shapiro, 51, was elected to a four-year term as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

HARRIS EDGES CLOSER TO TRUMP IN NEW POLL CONDUCTED AFTER BIDEN'S WITHDRAWAL

Before winning the state’s gubernatorial election, Shapiro – a native of Kansas City, Missouri – previously served as Pennsylvania’s attorney general from 2017 to 2023.

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

Shapiro is widely considered to be on Harris' shortlist for potential vice presidential picks on the road to election day on Nov. 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also being considered as Harris' vice presidential pick.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign and Shapiro's office for comment.