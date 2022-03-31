Pennsylvania road rage suspect charged after ramming police vehicle, injuring officers during car chase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man injured Philadelphia police officers during a car chase Tuesday night after he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call for a driver with a gun around 9:30 p.m. near Witte Street and Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia police said. Officers located the caller who told them that a man inside a white Toyota pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

PHILADELPHIA LAUNCHES 211 CRIME PREVENTION HOTLINE AFTER VIOLENT WEEKEND

Police quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver sped away when officers attempted to stop him, according to authorities.

During the pursuit that followed, a Police Air Tactical Unit followed the vehicle until the driver crashed head-on with a police cruiser with officers inside. Police didn’t immediately say how many officers were in the vehicle.

The injured officers were rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The vehicle came back in stolen status for carjacking and kidnapping from Pittsburgh.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Malik Johnson, of Horsham, Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, police determined that the vehicle Johnson was driving was stolen in a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh. No further details were immediately released.

Johnson faces a slew of charges, including three counts of simple assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal mischief, and a single count each of fleeing police and unauthorized use of auto.