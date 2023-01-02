Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Pennsylvania police chief killed in shooting, suspect still at large

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed and another officer was shot in the leg

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Jordan Early | Fox News
A Pennsylvania police chief was shot and killed Monday, sources told Fox News Digital.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed and another police officer from an unconfirmed police agency was injured, sources said. The injured officer was shot in the leg. 

A Brackenridge police vehicle. The Brackenridge police chief was shot and killed Monday, sources told Fox News Digital.

Brackenridge, a tiny borough in Allegheny County, is located 22 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department. 

A suspect is being sought in the shootings, according to local media.

