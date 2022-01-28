Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver shoots armed suspect attempting to carjack him

Earlier this month, two others shot their would-be carjacker and robber in two separate incidents

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Pennsylvania delivery driver outwitted a suspect Thursday night while delivering a pizza, drawing his own gun on the armed would-be carjacker, according to a report. 

The carjacker, 35, allegedly approached the driver, 39, while he was making a delivery in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, pointing a gun at him and demanding his car, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. 

A pizza delivery driver shot a suspect attempting to carjack him Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA STUDENT, 17, SHOT DEAD AFTER WALKING OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL: REPORT

The suspect was hosptialized in police custody. (formed 1751).

The driver reportedly pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times. He was taken into custody and hospitalized in critical condition, according to FOX 29. He has a license to carry, police said, according to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

The suspect fired back but the driver wasn't hurt, the station reported. Two others are being questioned in connection to the crime. 

Earlier this month, two others shot their would-be carjacker and robber in two separate incidents, according to WCAU-TV in Philadelphia. 

Already this year Philadelphia has had more than 90 carjackings, WPVI reported. 

