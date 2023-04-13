Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania mom fatally strangles son, drives car into ocean: police

The mother's SUV was found partially submerged in the ocean nearly 120 miles from their home

By Michael Lee | Fox News
A Pennsylvania woman faces murder charges after she allegedly strangled her 11-year-old son to death before driving her family's vehicle into the ocean off the coast of New Jersey.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, is charged with both first and second-degree murder after her son, Matthew Whitehead, was discovered dead in their family's home by his father Tuesday, according to a report from WPVI.

DiRienzo-Whitehead is accused of strangling the child after he fell asleep around 9:30 p.m. Monday, with the father telling police he discovered his son dead in the master bedroom of the home around 7 a.m. Tuesday after noticing the bedroom door was locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead is charged with murder in the death of her son Matthew Whitehead.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead is charged with murder in the death of her son Matthew Whitehead. (Montgomery County District Attorneys Office)

The boy reportedly had spent the night with his mother, and the District Attorney's Office said an autopsy revealed he was strangled to death.

DiRienzo-Whitehead's SUV was later discovered over 120 miles away in Cape May, New Jersey, where it was found partially submerged in the ocean. Authorities say the mother drove the vehicle into the ocean and then walked to a nearby town.

Police say that a black men's dress belt was discovered on the floor of the driver's side during a search of the vehicle.

Cape May, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, 2022.

Cape May, New Jersey, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

DiRienzo-Whitehead is currently being held in Cape May County while awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Police have yet to release a motive from the crime.

Neither the Horsham Township nor Cape May police departments immediately responded to a Fox News request for comment on the case.