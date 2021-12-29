Pennsylvania lottery winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-16-18-23-28

(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Cash4Life

13-24-35-49-50, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

10-13-20-23-31-40

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty)

MASSACHUSETTS LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY, DEC. 13

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Mega Millions

03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 2 Day

8-9, Wild: 6

(eight, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

5-5, Wild: 8

(five, five; Wild: eight)

TEXAS LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY, DEC. 13

Pick 3 Day

8-3-4, Wild: 6

(eight, three, four; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-1, Wild: 8

(eight, nine, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-9-8, Wild: 6

(seven, five, nine, eight; Wild: six)

FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-0-6, Wild: 8

(six, eight, zero, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

1-3-3-3-7, Wild: 6

(one, three, three, three, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-3-6-3, Wild: 8

(four, one, three, six, three; Wild: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $441 million

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Treasure Hunt

07-08-09-12-15

(seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000