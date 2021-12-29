Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania lottery winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Estimated Powerball jackpot is $441 million

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

02-16-18-23-28

(two, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Cash4Life

13-24-35-49-50, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

10-13-20-23-31-40

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty)

MASSACHUSETTS LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY, DEC. 13

Estimated jackpot: $620,000

Mega Millions

03-05-08-31-38, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 2 Day

8-9, Wild: 6

(eight, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 2 Evening

5-5, Wild: 8

(five, five; Wild: eight)

Customers picking numbers on Powerball lottery forms.

Customers picking numbers on Powerball lottery forms. (AP)

TEXAS LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY, DEC. 13

Pick 3 Day

8-3-4, Wild: 6

(eight, three, four; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-1, Wild: 8

(eight, nine, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-9-8, Wild: 6

(seven, five, nine, eight; Wild: six)

FLORIDA LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-0-6, Wild: 8

(six, eight, zero, six; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

1-3-3-3-7, Wild: 6

(one, three, three, three, seven; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Evening

4-1-3-6-3, Wild: 8

(four, one, three, six, three; Wild: eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $441 million

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Treasure Hunt

07-08-09-12-15

(seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

Your Money