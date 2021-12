Florida lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12

These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life

01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2

(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

04-05-09-21-28

(four, five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Pick 2 Evening

1-2, Fireball: 7

(one, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 2 Midday

9-5, Fireball: 7

(nine, five; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-1, Fireball: 7

(three, six, one; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-2, Fireball: 7

(eight, nine, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-1-6, Fireball: 7

(eight, eight, one, six; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-0-7, Fireball: 7

(four, seven, zero, seven; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

8-3-4-5-3, Fireball: 7

(eight, three, four, five, three; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-8-1-9-2, Fireball: 7

(eight, eight, one, nine, two; Fireball: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $320 million