Pennsylvania driver hospitalized after bizarrely crashing car into second floor of home

A driver was injured Sunday afternoon after crashing a car into the second floor of a home in Pennsylvania, officials said Monday.

The Junction Fire Company, who responded to the bizarre scene "within minutes," said the crash happened in the 800 block of Alfarta Road in Decatur Township at 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the driver's side of the vehicle logged into a second-floor room, FOX 43 reported. Photos showed the passenger’s side of the vehicle came to rest on the roof while the trunk and rear tires hung off the home.

Junction Fire officials did not immediately say how the vehicle ended up on the second floor, but said later that the driver struck a culvert, which may have caused the driver to lose control.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Geisinger Lewistown in unknown condition for treatment. Rescue crews helped cover the damaged area of the home ahead of a looming storm, officials said.

"The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms," the Junction Fire Company said, noting that police and Parsons Towing assisted in the effort.

It took emergency crews approximately three hours to remove the vehicle from the home, FOX 43 reported.

Aside from the driver, no one else was injured in the crash. It is not known how many people were inside the home when the car managed to land on the roof.

State police in Lewistown are investigating the incident, which they said was the result "of the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode."

Charges will be filed against the driver, the spokesperson said.